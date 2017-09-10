Srijan scam probe should be done under SC's supervision: Sharad Yadav

[India], Sept 10 (ANI): Former Janata Dal United chief Sharad Yadav on Sunday said the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe on the Srijan Scam should be done under the supervision of a judge of the Supreme Court.

"The investigation on the Srijan Scam by the CBI should be done under the supervision of a judge of the Supreme Court. These cases are huge and all this should be investigated under the Supreme Court," Yadav told ANI.

Last month, the CBI started investigating the Srijan Scam.

According to sources, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi could face heat for the same. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with Sushil, has come under suspicion in connection with the scam. The scam worth around Rs. 1000 crores occurred in Bihar between 2005 and 2013, when Modi was the finance minister of the state. A Bhagalpur NGO named Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti, on the pretext of several welfare schemes, had embezzled crores of money from different accounts of district administration with the alleged help of government officials and bank staff. (ANI)