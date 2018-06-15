Srinagar: 3 injured in terrorist attack

[India], June 15 (ANI): Two police personnel and one civilian were injured in a terrorists attack at a police patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for immediate treatment.

Since few days, the state has been witnessing a huge spurt in terror activity.

Earlier on Thursday, veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in Srinagar.

The incident has drawn a huge outrage in the Valley with many calling it an 'act of cowardice'. (ANI)