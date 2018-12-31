Srinagar: 4 policemen dismissed after AK-47 rifles looted from former Cong MLC's residence

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Four police personnel were dismissed from service, a day after suspected terrorists looted four AK-47 rifles from the residence of former Congress MLC Muzaffar Parray from Jawahar Nagar area in Srinagar.

The four cops, who were deployed as Personal Security Officers at former Congress legislator's residence, have been dismissed from service for dereliction of duty and unauthorised absence.

A case has been registered by the Jammu and Kashmir police and investigation is underway. An alert has also been sounded in the area.

Sharing details of the incident, police had informed that reportedly four AK-47 rifles went missing from the guard room of the former legislator's official residence. Further details are awaited. (ANI)