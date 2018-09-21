Srinagar all set to get international level football stadium

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir state's summer capital,Srinagar, is set to get an international football stadium with the construction of the sports ground underway at Bakshi stadium under the aegis of National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC). The budget of the project is Rs. 50 crore.

The construction of the stadium that will be hosting International Football Premier Leagues and tournaments will be completed next year. Assistant Project Manager Arshid Hussian informed that the aim of the project is to provide footballers with international facilities as well as international coaches.

"The stadium is being constructed according to the FIFA norms. We have kept six amenity blocks which will have food courts and toilets. We are building a new pavilion to increase the space. This will include a commentary box, VVIP box and dressing halls. The ground will get a synthetic turf and there will be four floodlights," he further added. The capacity around the stadium will accommodate more than 18,000 people at a time. Seating arrangements above the amenity blocks will be modified to accommodate almost 500 visitors at a time. The main road of the stadium will be widened by nine meters for parking facilities and the ground will be provided with irrigation and drainage system. Moreover, new electrical equipments will be installed in the stadium. Local people and players have hailed the steps taken by the authorities. "The youth and sportsperson of Srinagar will get immense exposure by this step. Moreover, this will also help in boosting business and economy of Srinagar," Arif Bhat, one of the residents said. Yawar Mushta, a local player said, "The stadium will host international matches. This will give a boost to the careers of local players with increased opportunities to play at higher levels."