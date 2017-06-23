Srinagar: Cop films stone-pelting mob, gets lynched to death

[India], June 23 (ANI): A person who was lynched to death by a violent mob in downtown Srinagar last night, has been identified as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Ayub Pandith in Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).

The deceased DSP was allegedly making a video of the local stone pelting, while objecting to this the violent mob attacked him.

After the situation became out of control, the deceased in his own defence open fire through his service pistol on the mob, in which three people got injured.

The angry mob then proceeded to attack him more severely and ended up taking his life. Police have recovered the body of deceased and are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the incident and tweeted, "Another officer sacrificed his life in line of duty DySP Mohammed Ayub Pandith of Security beaten to death by mob at #Nowhatta last night." A wreath laying ceremony will be held for the slain officer today at 11 a.m. More details awaited. (ANI)