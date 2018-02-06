Srinagar hospital firing: Cop killed, prisoner escapes

[India] Feb.06 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that a prisoner opened fired at Srinagar hospital, killing one cop and injuring another.

Earlier it was reported that terrorists fired shots at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar.

Speaking to media, Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imtiaz Ismail Parray clarified that a prisoner named Abu Hanzulla alias Naveed Jatt fired shots and escaped from police custody.

Naveed snatched weapons from police and fired at the protection party while he was being brought from Central Jail along with five other prisoners, said the SSP.

"Six detainees were being brought from Central Jail. Out of them, one snatched weapons from police and fired at the protection party. One policeman is critically injured and another is injured. The prisoner's name is Naveed. He is probably an outsider," he told media. While the police nabbed the five prisoners, Naveed managed to flee away from the spot. Naveed was arrested a few months ago from Shopian district by the Army and police.(ANI)