Srinagar martial arts academy trains players to pack a punch

[India], May 30 (ANI): Scores of Kashmiri players, especially women, on Wednesday hurriedly made their way inside Srinagar JK academy of Unified Martial Arts to learn about martial arts techniques which include easy-to-remember defence tactics that can incapacitate the attacker.

These students were trained by two international trainers from the United States.

"The trainers taught us how to punch and kick. We never got such kind of training in India. They had really nice techniques to counter attacks. I want more programs like these to be introduced," said Shafguta Jan, a Kashmiri player.

Speaking to ANI, Joy, self-defence trainer from the USA, said, "Being a woman it is important to learn how to protect ourselves. If you know martial arts then a lot of things happening around you will not affect you. I have taught Kashmiri students how to kick, punch and be flexible while in a problem." (ANI)