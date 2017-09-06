Srinagar: Mehbooba Mufti meets Governor Vohra at Raj Bhawan

[India], September 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Governor NN Vohra at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the Governor stressed on the vital importance of ensuring the transparent and accountable functioning of the administrative system, eradication of inefficient and corrupt elements and the crucial need for looking after the interests of the youth.

In over an hour long discussion between the governor and Chief Minister, major issues relating to the growth and development of the state, internal and external security situation, continuing attacks on police personnel, time schedule of rural and urban local body elections, cleaning of Dal Lake and various other matters, all were reviewed.(ANI)