Srinagar police files chargesheet in Aug 2018 shooting case

[India], Feb 7 (ANI): Srinagar Police has filed a charge sheet in a court against 10 terrorists who shot dead a police constable here in August last year and fled the spot.

The charge sheet was filed in the incident that took place in Diyarwani area of the city, police sources said.

The charge sheet has been filed against ten accused for their roles in hatching criminal Conspiracy for Terrorist act, harbouring terrorists and giving support to the proscribed terrorist organisation besides other substantive offences of law. (ANI)