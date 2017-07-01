Srinagar: Sec 144 imposed as precaution amid GST protests

[India] July 1 (ANI): Srinagar District Magistrate Farooq Ahmad Lone on Saturday informed that restrictions, under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1973, will remain in force in seven police station areas in Srinagar on July 2 as a precautionary measure against the protests over the Goods and Services (GST) roll-out in the state.

The restrictions will be put forward on the jurisdictions of Police Stations Nowhatta, M. R. Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safakadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud in Srinagar to avoid any untoward incident.

Most of the shops and other business establishments were shut across the valley today to protest against the GST in the State. The shutdown call was given by Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers (KTMF). The traders and the Opposition parties claim the new tax regime would lead to erosion of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir guaranteed by Article 370 of the Constitution. However, public transport was plying normally. A special session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held from July 4, to discuss the implementation of the GST in the state. The session is being held to build consensus over the implementation of GST in the state. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Minister of Finance Haseeb A Drabu said the State Government will factor in constitutional, legislative, administrative and institutional issues distinct to the state, while implementing the GST Bill in the State. (ANI)