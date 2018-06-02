Srinagar sees four grenade attacks in 4 hours

[India] June 2 (ANI): The fourth grenade attack has taken place within a span of around four hours in Srinagar, the latest one being in Mominabad-Batamaloo area.

Terrorists lobbed a grenade in Mominabad-Batamaloo here, less than an hour after a grenade was lobbed at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Magarmal Bagh area.

Prior to that, a grenade was lobbed at a CRPF deployment at Badshah Bridge in Srinagar, injuring one jawan.

"A total of six CRPF personals were deployed when the incident took place. The terrorists who were in an auto threw the grenade targeting the rear wheel of the CRPF vehicle. One personnel of 132 Battalion sustained splinter injury on his back and was immediately admitted to a local hospital," an official said.

Earlier in the day, terrorists lobbed a grenade at CRPF 82 Battalion in Fateh Kadal's Chinkral Mohalla area, injuring three CRPF personnel and one civilian. The injured are out of danger and their condition is stable. A series of grenade attacks have taken place in the valley in last 10 days. On May 23, six civilians were injured in the grenade attack at Bijbehara town of Anantnag district. Two days later, two policemen and a civilian were injured in a similar attack at a bus stand on Jammu's BC road. (ANI)