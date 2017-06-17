Srinagar: Separatists call for shutdown today against civilian killings

-K)[India], June 17 (ANI): The joint separatist leadership has called for complete shutdown in the Valley on Saturday against the killing of two civilians in firing by security forces.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in view of the shutdown call to prevent any untoward incidents.

Two civilians were killed after forces opened fire on protesters in Srinagar.

One civilian was killed on Thursday in Srinagar's Rangreth area after Sashastra Sema Bal (SSB) personnel allegedly opened fire to disperse stone-pelters.

Another one lost his life on Friday during an encounter between security forces and militants in Arwani village in south Kashmir's Bijbehara area. (ANI)