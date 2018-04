[India], Apr. 07 (ANI): A short circuit in Srinagar's SR Gunj sparked frenzy on Saturday as seven houses were engulfed in a smouldering fire in the downtown area of Jammu and Kashmir's capital.

Fire department officials were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, which reportedly have now been tamed by the 10 fire truck strong team.

Apart from one fire official having sustained minor burn injuries, no casualties have been reported so far.

More information to follow. (ANI)