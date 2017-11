[India], November 17 (ANI): One policeman was killed and a Special Police Officer (SPO) got injured after terrorists attacked a police party on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Zakura Hazratbal area.

The sub-inspector has been identified as Imran Tak.

According to reports, three terrorist who were travelling in a car opened fire on a police team at the Zakura crossing on Srinagar-Ganderbal road.

Soon after the incident, security forces have cordoned off the area.

Further details awaited. (ANI)