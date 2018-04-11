SRS chairman, others sent to 3-day police remand

[India], Apr. 11 (ANI): SRS Group Director Anil Jindal and four others, who were arrested for duping people to the tune of hundreds of crores, have been sent to a three-day police remand.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Faridabad police had arrested Jindal along with Nanak Chand Tayal, Bishan Bansal, Devendra Adhana and Vinod Mama from a hotel in New Delhi's Mahipalpur area on April 4.

According to the police, 22 cases had been registered against the accused on March 4 at the Sector 31 police station in Faridabad, under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 3 of the Haryana Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishment) Act, 2013.

Vikram Kapoor, DCP headquarters, had said, "After the cases were registered, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) cell began gathering evidence against the accused, as part of the probe, while simultaneously also conducting raids to nab them." "However, the accused kept changing their hideouts to evade arrest. They were finally arrested on the basis of information received from sources and other means of investigation." In addition, the city Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating 100 complaints against the five accused. (ANI)