SRS Group chairman, four others sent to judicial custody

Faridabad [Haryana]: A court here on Thursday sent SRS Group Chairman and four others in one-day judicial custody.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Faridabad police had arrested SRS Group Chairman Anil Jindal along with Nanak Chand Tayal, Bishan Bansal, Devendra Adhana and Vinod Mama from a hotel in New Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Wednesday night on charges of duping people of crores of rupees on the pretext of giving homes.

All the accused will be presented before a special court on Friday.

According to police, 22 cases had been registered against the accused on March 4, at the Sector 31 police station in Faridabad, under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 3 of the Haryana Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishment) Act, 2013. Vikram Kapoor (DCP, Headquarters), said, "After the cases were registered, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) cell began gathering evidence against the accused, as part of the probe, while simultaneously also conducting raids to nab them." "However, the accused kept changing their hideouts to evade arrest. They were finally arrested on the basis of information received from sources and other means of investigation," the DCP added. Apart from the 22 cases that have been registered against the five men, the EOW cell is also investigating 100 complaints.