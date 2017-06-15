SSA contractual teachers protest in Srinagar over salary issue

[India], June 15 (ANI): Contractual teachers employed under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) have been protesting in Srinagar against the delay in the release of their salaries by the government.

SSA teachers have been staging demonstrations at the Press Enclave in Srinagar.

"The Centre and State Governments are neglecting us. Our demand is that previous unpaid salaries should be released," says Bashar Amar Daar, Chairman of Rehbar-E-Taleem Teachers Forum of Jammu and Kashmir

According to Daar, over 40,000 teachers are working under the SSA and their salaries have not been paid since January.

"We have been discussing our issues with the finance minister and the education minister since January, but no action has been taken yet", said Daar. Schools were closed on Thursday and the forum has decided to not open them on Friday as well. The teacher's forum will call off their strike when their demands are accepted by the government. (ANI)