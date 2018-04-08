SSB arrests human traffickers, rescues 18 Nepalese children

[India] Apr 8 (ANI): The 42nd battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal's (SSB) on Sunday arrested four human traffickers and rescued 18 Nepalese children at Rupaidiha town near India-Nepal border.

Three out of the four human traffickers caught by SSB was handed over to Nepal police, whereas the fourth person was handed over to Indian police authorities as he had a dual nationality.

On November 26, 2017, three human traffickers were apprehended in Hyderabad and rescued a Uzbekistani national who was forced into prostitution.(ANI)