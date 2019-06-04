SSB arrests Nepali citizen from Siliguri; recovers explosive, detonators

[India], June 2 (ANI): Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel on Sunday arrested a Nepali citizen here and recovered 40 packets of Neogel 90 explosives and 100 electrical detonators.

The apprehended person has been identified as 33-year-old Sri Prasad Rai.

"The person was coming from Shillong (Meghalaya) and was going to Bhojpur in Nepal. The apprehended person along with the seized items is being handed over to Khoribari Police station," the paramilitary force said in a statement.

He will be produced before the Siliguri court on Monday. (ANI)