SSB flags off all women pre-Mount Everest expedition

[India], June 1 (ANI): The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Thursday flagged off all women pre-Mount Everest expedition to Mount Kamet.

The pre- expedition is part of the planning to send first all women mountaineering expedition team to the Mount Everest in the year 2018.

The pre-Mount Everest expedition team led by DIG, Somit Joshi, compromisises of five women who will scale Mount Kamet, which is the third highest mountain peak in India and Mount Abi Gamin (7722 mtrs) which is situated in Kumaon Garhwal Himalayas in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.

The event was flagged off by the first woman to climbed Mount Everest twice and also the first woman to successfully climb Mt. Everest from Kangshung face Padmashri Santosh Yadav along with DG SSB Archana Ramasundaram. The pre-Everest expedition aimed to encourage maximum number of SSB women mountaineers to take part in adventure sports and in addition to selecting the team for SSB. (ANI)