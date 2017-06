[India],June 1, (ANI): Munna Yadav, a hardcore Maoist was apprehended here on Thursday in a joint operation carried out by 27th battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the local police.

Yadav, a resident of Bihar's Jahanabad district, was an active member of the CPI-Maoists.

He was a close associate of Pradyuman Sharma, the area commander of the Magadh Zone of Communist Party of India.

Several cases have been registered against him under the Indian Penal Code, UAP and the Arms Act. (ANI)