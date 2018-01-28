SSB organises Cultural program in Naxal prone area

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) of 28 Battalion on Saturday organised a Cultural program in a Naxal prone area Antagarh located in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh under civic action program.

A large number of tribal villagers participated in the competition.

"Our aim with this program catered to development, not just to men and women, but also children, so that they can get proper education with our help. We are planning to introduce skill development programs that can be helpful for the villagers here," Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Manmohan Singh told ANI.

"For all the courses which we offer, we will provide tools so that the learning process will be faster and helpful," he said. Meanwhile, MP Vikram Usendi said "This initiative, taken up by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) of 28 Battalion, is commendable. I thank the team for coming up with such programs for these tribal people." "Under this, people are given information about how a good life can be led by overcoming the path of violence," he added. (ANI)