SSB rescues 11 children, arrests three traffickers

[INDIA], June 16 (ANI): Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) rescued 11 children and arrested three human traffickers on Thursday in two different operations.

First operation was led by 2nd-in-Command Santosh Kumar of 20th Battalion, SSB, in which six children were rescued, and one human trafficker was caught from Bairgania Railway Station in district Sitamarhi.

In the second operation, which was led by Sh. H.B.K Singh, Commandant Battalion, SSB, in that five children were rescued and two human traffickers were caught from Sitamarhi railway station.

The human traffickers were arrested when they were trying to take the rescued children to Mumbai by Karambhoomi Express train for child labour in plastic bag and garment factories. Human traffickers have been handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP), Sitamarhi and FIR has been lodged. The rescued children were handed over to Childline NGO. (ANI)