SSC aspirants demand CBI probe into alleged paper leak

[India] Feb. 28 (ANI): Score of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants on Wednesday staged protest here against the alleged paper leak of the SSC.

The protestors assembled near Lodhi Estate and shouted slogans.

They are demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged paper leak.

Since Tuesday, students have taken to the streets of Delhi, protesting in thousands against what they term as "mass cheating". Police were deployed in large number at the protest venue.

Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, told ANI: "They wanted to protest near Parliament Street. They have been stopped here. We are in talks with them and their meeting has been fixed." The SSC Combined Graduate - Level Examination (SSC CGL) is surrounded by controversies. On February 24, the SSC released a notice saying that the exam held on February 21 was delayed due to "technical reasons" and will be re-conducted on March 9, 2018. On Wednesday, SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana issued a notice and said that the protests are being "instigated and sponsored by two coaching institutes/ agencies with vested interests." "It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that the present agitation going on since yesterday near the Office of the Commission by some candidates of CGLE (Tier-II) 2017, is being actively instigated and sponsored by two Coaching Institutes/ agencies with vested interests," said Khurana. He said the SSC had agreed to meet the representatives of the agitating group on Tuesda and during that meeting, they were directed to furnish substantive evidence in support of their allegations. (ANI)