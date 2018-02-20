SSC CGL Tier II 2017 exam cancelled after reports of 'malpractices'

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission cancelled its Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier II test for the Delhi centre after multiple cases of ‘malpractices’ were reported in the city’s exam centre.

As per the reports, several paper chits with answers written on them were discovered inside the toilet area of the exam centre. This incident was reported after the Quantitative Aptitude paper test was completed. Not only this, a representative of the SSC was also manhandled by the appearing students when he went to investigate and confirm the fact.

Keeping all these incidents in mind, the SSC came up with the decision to cancel the second shift of the exam in the Delhi centre. It was on February 17, 2018 (the first day of CGL tier 2 exam), the SSC had to call off the second shift of the exam at a venue called Animate Infotech, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi. The examination was cancelled on the basis of prima facie evidence. The Commission also mentioned that no-test will happen for the batch now. As per the Controller of Examinations, SSC the Commission took the action as soon as the incident was reported and they contacted the Police to report the same. He also said that the entire episode was created by some rowdy elements who wanted to disrupt the examination and that strict action will be taken against the people who did this and also who took part in the activity. This year, total 1,89,843 candidates are appearing for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. Besides Delhi centre, all the other 206 centres have conducted the exams quite smoothly.