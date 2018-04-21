SSC CHSL 2017 tier 1 answer key released at ssc.nic.in

New Delhi: SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 1 Answer Key has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website – ssc.nic.in. SSC had organized the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam in March 2018, last month, and candidates who had appeared in the same can download the tentative answer key and make representations with supporting documentation till 23rd April 2018. Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs.100 for each objection.

The candidate response sheets have also been uploaded and candidates can login to their profiles to download the same. ‘The candidates may take print-out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,’ read the official statement. How to download SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 1 Answer Key? Step 1 – Visit the official website - – Visit the official website - http://ssc.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on the SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 1 Provisional Answer Key notification – Click on the SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 1 Provisional Answer Key notification Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number, Password and Date of Exam – Enter your Roll Number, Password and Date of Exam Step 4 – Download the Answer Key and take a printout for further reference – Download the Answer Key and take a printout for further reference