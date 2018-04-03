SSC exam case: Four arrested by Delhi Crime Branch

[India], Apr. 3 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested four people involved in enabling cheating online in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination.

SSC examination was busted on March 27 in a joint raid by the Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF).

Earlier on March 28, the Uttar Pradesh Police had initially arrested four accused in the case, who used to help candidates cheat in the exams with the help of an online app called 'Team Viewer'.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation has also been initiated. (ANI)