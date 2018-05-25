SSC paper leak: CBI questions India Head of private company

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned Chief Operating Officer (India Head) of a private company and conducted a raid at its Mumbai office in connection with Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case, informed sources.

The CBI earlier on May 23, registered an FIR against 17 people in the concerned case.

Among the ones against whom the FIR has been registered is a head of the content team of an IT company.

The rest are some officials of SSC and other unknown persons.

The case had been registered under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and the Information Technology Act, 2000. The CBI also informed that they are conducting searches at 12 locations across the country. It was also revealed that the question paper was leaked 20 minutes before the examination. Earlier in May, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested the alleged kingpin in the SSC paper leak case. On March 27, a joint team of the UP Special Task Force and Delhi Police Crime Branch had busted a gang involved in the said case. They had arrested four accused in the case, who used to help candidates cheat in the exams with the help of an online app called 'Team Viewer'. Earlier on February 28, a group of students led by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took to the streets against the alleged leak in the SSC examination and termed it as 'mass cheating'. On February 24, the SSC released a notice saying that the exam held on February 21 was delayed due to 'technical reasons' and will be re-conducted on March 9, 2018. (ANI)