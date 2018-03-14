SSC paper leak: CBI registers preliminary enquiry

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a preliminary enquiry into the alleged irregularities in the recent Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination.

This came after the central government accepted the demand of protesting candidates seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

Responding to the demands, the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said, "We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for a CBI inquiry."

Rajnath also appealed to the students to call off their protest. Earlier, the Supreme Court had decided to hear on March 12 a plea seeking an investigation into the alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam paper leak. Since February 27, students have taken to the streets of Delhi against what they term as "mass cheating". Earlier on February 28, a group of students led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari also joined the protest. On February 24, the SSC had released a notice, saying that the exam held on February 21 was delayed due to 'technical reasons' and would be re-conducted on March 9, 2018.