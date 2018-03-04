SSC recommends CBI probe to Paper Leak

[India], Mar 4 (ANI): Staff Selection Committee (SSC) Chairman Ashim Khurana on Sunday said that a request was made to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to hand over the entire investigation related to alleged paper leak to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Delegation of protesting candidate led by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and a request was made that the entire investigation of the matter related to alleged paper leak maybe entrusted to CBI. We are making representation to DoPT to entrust the inquiry to CBI," Khurana told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief backed the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak. Tiwari said that he met with the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with protesting SSC aspirants to discuss their concern. Since February 27, students have taken to the streets of Delhi, protesting in thousands against what they term as "mass cheating". On February 24, the SSC released a notice saying that the exam held on February 21 was delayed due to "technical reasons" and will be re-conducted on March 9. (ANI)