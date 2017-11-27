Stage set for GES, all eyes on Ivanka, Modi

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the eighth Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), beginning in this tech hub on Tuesday with focus on women entrepreneurs and all eyes on US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Ivanka Trump will inaugurate the three-day event themed around "Women First, Prosperity for All".

Being held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Hitec City, the Information Technology hub, the event will bring together 1,500 emerging entrepreneurs and investors, and ecosystem supporters from 150 countries for training and mentoring sessions, networking and investment matchmaking.

The US State Department and other American agencies in partnership with NITI Aayog, India's think tank, are organising GES, which seeks to create an environment that empowers innovators, particularly women, to take their ideas to the next level.

The 2017 event will focus on four innovative, high-growth industries -- healthcare and life sciences; digital economy and financial technology; energy and infrastructure and media and entertainment.

The delegates include about 400 each from India and the US and the remaining from rest of the world.

Women will represent 52.5 per cent of the participants, the highest in GES' history. Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Israel are among 10 countries being represented by all-female delegations.

Ivanka Trump, who has been speaking out on the world stage about women empowerment, will be leading the US delegation.

She will speak at the GES inaugural session on Tuesday and another session on Wednesday.

Over 100 innovative start-ups, products, services and processes will be exhibited through a multi-touch interactive wall, sensor-enabled touch screens, rotoscope mural technology and physical displays.

The event consists of breakout sessions, master classes, and workshops. Three networking sessions are also planned to enhance opportunities to interact with other participants.

The prominent speakers include John Chambers, Chairman, USISPF; Cherie Blair, Founder, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women; Prem Watsa, Chairman and CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd; Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman, SEB, a Swedish financial group; Chanda Kochhar, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Bank and Tessy Thomas, Director, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Newly crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar, actress Sonam Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari, tennis star Sania Mirza and captain of Indian women's cricket team Mithali Raj will add glamour to the event.

GES, a personal initiative of former US President Barack Obama to bring entrepreneurs from across the globe on one platform, made a beginning in 2010 in Washington and thereafter it has been hosted by Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Morocco and Kenya.

In 2016, Silicon Valley hosted the GES. India was given opportunity to host GES during Modi's US visit in June.

"For India, the summit holds a special place as we are more intensely focused than ever before to give entrepreneurs the opportunities and ecosystem to help them thrive," said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

GES will highlight India's enabling environment for innovation and entrepreneurship -- including actions by the government to increase the ease of doing business, eliminating unnecessary regulations and supporting start-ups.

The choice of Hyderabad to host the event is significant as the city is a major tech hub; home to large number of US firms including giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Apple and Uber and a robust startup ecosystem.

Known for premier academic institutions, top-notch talent and investor-friendly policies, the city also boasts of T-Hub, India's largest startup capital.

Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the prestigious event, which will also showcase the city as a fine blend of tradition and modernity.

Ivanka Trump, Modi and other delegates will be attending the dinner being hosted by the Government at Taj Falaknuma, a palace hotel in the old city on November 28.

On Wednesday, the Telangana government will be hosting a dinner at the historic Golconda Fort.

Unprecedented security arrangements have been made for the GES with the deployment of over 10,000 policemen.

In addition to the US security agencies protecting Ivanka Trump, the Special Protection Group (SPG) and other elite forces will take care of the security of the Prime Minister and other delegates.