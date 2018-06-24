Stalin booked for protesting against TN Governor

[India], June 24 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu police filed a case against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin and other party workers here on Sunday.

The case was lodged against Stalin and DMK cadres for protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday.

Stalin and his party members had staged a protest in front of Raj Bhavan against the detainment of as many as 192 DMK cadres in Trichy on Friday.

The workers were detained while holding a black-flag protest against the Governor during his visit to the district.

During the protest, Stalin demanded the resignation of Governor Purohit on grounds of his party workers being detained in Trichy. "DMK has a history of showing black flags to many leaders, including Indira Gandhi, but never were cadres arrested. We want the Governor to resign," he said. He also alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam would not oppose the Governor, fearing that their involvement in corruption would be exposed. (ANI)