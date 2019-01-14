Stalin meets Governor, demands further investigation in Kodanadu estate case

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Monday petitioned Governor Banwarilal Purohit with a demand for an investigation into the controversial Kodanadu estate robbery case.

"We have met the Governor and have given a petition. We have demanded that an investigation team should be set up and there should be an unbiased investigation. We have also urged the Governor to bring the issue to the notice of the President," Stalin told media after his meeting with the governor.

He also demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and said, "It is a shame that still chief minister Palaniswami is holding to his post. He should resign immediately."

Stalin said that the Governor has assured appropriate steps on the petition and added, "The Kodanadu estate is a very important residence of former CM J Jayalalitha and thus the murder and robbery there is of great significance. The two people who had given all the information in the case have been taken into custody last night. The death of many people associated in the case has raised doubts on the way these people have died."

Stalin also said that if there is a need, party's representatives at the Centre will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and update him on the case.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa was admitted in Chennai's Apollo hospital on September 22, 2016, and after being treated in the hospital for 75 days, she breathed her last on December 5, 2016.

The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was buried with full state honours at the Marina Beach near MGR Memorial in Chennai.

A five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu, also known as Puratchi Thalaivi, Jayalalithaa was once also a prolific and versatile actress in Tamil cinema between 1961 and1980. (ANI)