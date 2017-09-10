Stalin meets TN Governor to demand strong front in Assembly

[India], Sep 10 (ANI) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M. K. Stalin met Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Sunday to stress the need for a strong front in the Assembly.

Congress MLAs were also part of the delegation of opposition parties that met Rao in Chennai.

The DMK leader demanded an immediate floor test from the Governor.

He demanded an order for Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, seeking a vote of confidence and resolves the political crisis in the state.

He apprised the Governor of the current tally of MLAs by his side. According to him, 119 MLAs are with him, as against the 114 with the Chief Minister, which is more than the majority which the assembly demands. He added that they have met the Governor a number of times and if he does not respond to the request within a week then he will "have to take legal resort and mobilise people's mandate". He also said that he will approach the people's court as well.(ANI)