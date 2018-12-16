Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi's name for PM

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday proposed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's name for the post of Prime Minister, saying the Congress chief has the ability to defeat the "fascist" Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a public rally here, Stalin said: "From the soil of Tamil Nadu, I propose the name of Rahul Gandhi for the prime ministerial candidate. I propose we will install a new Prime Minister in Delhi. He has got the ability to defeat the fascist Modi government."

Furthermore, Stalin claimed that in the last five years, India has lagged behind by 15 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. "If we give another chance to him, surely the country will go 50 years back. PM Modi is behaving like a king. That is why we have all come together to safeguard the democracy and the country," he added.

Continuing his tirade against the Prime Minister, Stalin said Prime Minister Modi was a 'sadist' who was suppressing democracy and governance in various states.

"PM Modi tweeted about violence in Orlando, America in 2014. But he did not offer any solace to the people who died in cyclone Gaja. Had the cyclone happened in Maharashtra, he would have gone there. But because it is Tamil Nadu, he didn't come. That's why I call him a sadist," he said.

"He (Prime Minister Modi) thinks he is the Supreme Court, Reserve Bank of India, and the Income Tax Department. He has destroyed social justice. He does not consider himself an elected Prime Minister but thinks of himself as an emperor. We have come together to develop a new India and oppose his rule," Stalin added.

Earlier, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi unveiled a statue of late DMK chief Karunanidhi at the DMK headquarters in the city. The ceremony was also attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several leaders of the DMK.

Stalin also presented a gold bust of Karunanidhi as a form of memento to the guests on the occasion. (ANI)