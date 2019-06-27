Stalin slams Cauvery Water Authority as 'toothless'

Chennai: Urging the Centre to direct Karnataka to release 40.43 thousand million cubic feet water to Tamil Nadu, DMK president M K Stalin Friday hit out at the Cauvery Water Management Authority, calling it "toothless".

The very first directive of the authority, after it was set up last year, to release 9.19 tmc water to Tamil Nadu for June was "slighted" by Karnataka, the DMK chief alleged.

The ruling AIADMK government, however, could neither question the neighbouring State nor urge the Centre to act and farmers, as a result, were betrayed, he said.

While this was the case, the CWMA's second directive to release 31.24 tmc water for July too has also not been complied with by Karnataka, he claimed. The CWMA linking water release to availability in Cauvery basin falling in Karnataka not only amounted to "violating the Supreme Court order, but shows that the authority is toothless and stands with crutches," he alleged. On June 25, the authority had asked Karnataka to release 40.43 tmcft water to Tamil Nadu. The decision was, however, subject to review depending on the rainfall received in Cauvery basin and the status of water storage in the four reservoirs in Karnataka. The DMK leader urged the Centre to direct Karnataka to release 40.43 tmc water (for June, July) to Tamil Nadu as per the CWMA's order and appoint a permanent head for the authority. Central Water Commission head S Masood Husain holds additional charge as the chairman of the Cauvery authority. Alleging conflict of interest, Tamil Nadu government had in December 2018 moved the Supreme Court against Husain holding the charge and pleaded for an independent person to lead the Authority.