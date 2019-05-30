Stalin, Telangana CM arrive for Jagan Reddy's swearing-in

[India], May 30 (ANI): DMK chief MK Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday arrived here to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Governor E S L Narasimhan will administer the oath of office and secrecy at 12.23 pm.

The YSRCP chief will take oath in front of approximately 30,000 people at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here.

Reddy, is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He was earlier a Member of Parliament from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

The YSRCP got an absolute majority in 175-member strong Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state. The party won 151 seats out of 175, whereas opposition TDP's strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23. YSRCP polled 49.9 per cent votes, while TDP got a 39.2 per cent vote share. One seat went to the Jana Sena Party led by actor-turn politician Pawan Kalyan. YSRCP also bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 in the state, while TDP could get only three seats. (ANI)