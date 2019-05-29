Stalin to attend Andhra CM-elect Jagan's swearing-in ceremony

[India], May 28 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin will attend Andhra Pradesh chief minister-designate Jaganmohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held in Vijayawada on May 30, party sources said.

Jagan's swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at Vijayawada's Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium at 12.23 pm on Thursday.

Earlier, the YSRCP leader rang up his predecessor and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and invited him over to the event.

Jaganmohan-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) got an absolute majority in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly, ousting Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power.

YSRCP won 151 seats, whereas TDP's tally fell drastically from 102 in 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23. In the Lok Sabha results too YSRCP managed to win 22 of the 25 parliamentary seats. Reddy has already invited Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to his swearing-in. KCR has agreed to attend the ceremony at Vijaywada before leaving for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking to be held on the same day in New Delhi. (ANI)