Stalin to lead DMK protest over Chennai water crisis

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin will on Monday lead a protest against the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government, demanding solution to the city's water problem.

Announcing this, the DMK in a statement, here on Saturday, urged party leaders and workers to participate in the protest in a large number.

On Saturday the DMK held protests at the district headquarters to press the state government for necessary action to mitigate the people's suffering.

Meanwhile, DMK Treasurer and senior leader Duraimurugan threatened to launch a protest against supply of water to Chennai from Jolarpettai by train.

Taking on the DMK, Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani said transport of water from Jolarpettai would not reduce supply in the Vellore district.

On Friday, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had announced that 10 million litre a day (MLD) water would be transported from Jolarpettai in the Vellore district to Chennai by train at a cost of Rs 65 crore.

While the Cholavaram (full capacity 1,081 mcft), Redhills (full capacity 3,300 mcft) and Chembarambakkam (3,645 mcft) lakes that supplied water to Chennai had gone dry, only 20 mcft water was left in the Poondi reservoir (full capacity of 3,231 mcft), according to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.