Stalin to participate in Mamata's opposition party meet

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin will participate in the meeting of the opposition parties called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee in Kolkata on January 19.

On December 10, the Opposition parties held a crucial meeting in Delhi on the eve of Parliament's Winter Session and counting of votes for Assembly elections in five states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed to remain unaffected.

The BJP has maintained confidence by saying that despite the Opposition meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is again going to retain the post with a clear majority in the upcoming 2019 General Elections.

The previous meeting was called by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, aimed at bringing all Opposition parties under a single umbrella to take on the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)