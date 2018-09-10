Stalin urges Centre to rollback central excise duty

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): In the wake of fuel price hike, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Monday urged the Centre to rollback central excise duty and provide urgent relief to the people from the backbreaking burden.

The newly-elected DMK president took to Twitter and criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi government by calling them "totally insensitive".

Backing the nationwide strike called by the Opposition on account of rising fuel prices and depreciating value of the Indian Rupee against US dollar, Stalin said that the anger of people is evident in Bharat Bandh.

"Total insensitivity of BJP-Modi Govt to the suffering of citizens due to #PetrolDieselPriceHike which has impacted other prices too. The anger of people is evident in #BharatBandh. I urge the Govt to rollback Central excise duty & provide urgent relief from the backbreaking burden," Stalin tweeted. Stalin has also requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to urgently consider reducing fuel prices in the state. "Requesting @cmoTamilNadu to urgently consider reducing fuel prices in the interest of citizens of #TamilNadu who are being crushed under the ruthless rise in #petroldieselpricehike," he added. (ANI)