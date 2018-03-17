Stalin urges TN CM to support TDP's no-confidence motion

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Saturday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to support the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) no-confidence motion against the Centre.

"This is the most appropriate time and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy needs to take a bold decision keeping in mind the interests of the people over Cauvery water management board," Stalin said in his letter to the Chief Minister.

The TDP on Friday wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving a motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the House.

The 'No-Confidence motion' was also supported by the key opposition parties like the Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munetra Kazagam(AIADMK), Aam Aadmi Party(AAP), Communist Party(Marxist)(CPM) and Trinamool Congress (TMC). Earlier on Friday, the TDP pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following a period of sour relations over the issue of granting 'Special Category status' to Andhra Pradesh.

