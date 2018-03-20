Stalin urges TN govt. to stop Ram Rajya Rath Yatra

[India], Mar. 20 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately stop the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra from entering the state.

Stalin said, "The Rath Yatra will disturb the communal harmony and peace in the state."

Meanwhile, section 144 has been enforced in Tirunelveli after some miscreants announced a protest against the Yatra, organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad. The section will be imposed until March 23.

The Rama Rajya Rath Yatra was flagged off by the Sree Rama Dasa Mission Universal Society from Ayodhya on February 13.

This rath yatra will enter Puliyarai in Tirunelveli on March 20 via Punalur in Kerala and pass through Sengottai, Ilangi, Tenkasi, Kadayanalloor, Puliyangudi, Vasudevanalloor, Sivagiri and proceed to Rameswaram via Rajapalayam and Madurai. (ANI)