Stalker kills girl by setting her on fire in Chennai

[India], Nov. 14 (ANI): A stalker on Monday night killed a girl, whom he obsessed, by setting her on fire and severely injured her mother and sister.

The man, identified as Aakash, has been arrested. The incident happened at Adambakkam AGS Colony, in Saraswathi Nagar.

According to police, Aakash and deceased Indhuja studied engineering together. He claimed to be in love with Indhuja but she turned down his advances, which angered him and he killed her.

Indhuja's mother Renuka and her sister Nivedha also suffered burn injuries who were shifted to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital in the city.

The dean of the hospital told media persons that Renuka has suffered 49 percent and Nivedha 23 percent burn injuries and are being treated in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a critical condition. He also said that any prediction about their survival can be done only after 48 hours. (ANI)