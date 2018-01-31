Stalking case: With 'no' help from police, woman journo takes to social media

[India], Jan 31 (ANI): A case of stalking has been registered after a woman journalist here took to social media to bring attention to her ordeal.

The woman journalist reportedly had been complaining to authorities about the two youths repeatedly stalking her, but no help came by.

After tired of being ignored by Agra's women helpline, she resorted to social media on Tuesday.

Soon, police swung into action.

"We came to know about the incident through a tweet. On the basis of the tweet, we contacted the woman and on her complaint filed a case," said Assistant Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar.

He further said on the basis of the woman's complaint, a case has been registered for stalking under section 354D of Indian Penal Code. "The two boys were arrested the same day and taken into custody," he added. The scooty in which they were stalking the woman has also been seized by the police authorities. (ANI)