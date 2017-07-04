Stall where PM Modi sold tea to become tourist spot, says Union minister

New Delhi: The tea stall in Gujarat’s Vadnagar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi once sold tea during his childhood is all set to become a tourist spot with the Centre deciding to give it a face-lift.

The stall is located on one of the platforms of the Vadnagar railway station.

Converting the stall into a tourist spot is part of a larger project of putting Modi’s birthplace Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat on the world tourism map.

Officials of the ministry of culture and tourism and the Archaeological Survey of India visited the town on Sunday.

The team of officials was led by Union culture minister Mahesh Sharma, who later announced that the original charm of the tea stall will be preserved while giving it a modern touch. "Apart from being the birthplace of our Prime Minister, Vadnagar is an important historical centre having famous Sharmishta Lake and a step-well. ASI had recently found remains of a Buddhist Monastery during excavation, which is still going on," Sharma said. Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi had often mentioned that he used to sell tea during his childhood at the Vadnagar railway station along with his father.