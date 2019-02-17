Stampede at Hyderabad mall after Rs 10 saree offer

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): A stampede-like situation arose at a shopping mall in Siddipet of Hyderabad city after women thronged in large numbers to buy sarees priced at Rs 10 each.

Women and girls rushed to avail of the Rs 10 sarees, being offered by the CMR shopping mall and as word spread the number of customers began to swell creating a stampede, police said.

Several people were injured in the incident.

A woman also reportedly alleged that she lost her 5 tolas of gold chain, Rs 6000 cash, and a debit card.

After the theft, the local police reached the CMR shopping mall and has launched an investigation into the matter. (ANI)