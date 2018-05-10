Stanford University to partner with UP to combat chronic diseases

[India], May 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Wednesday informed that the United States Stanford University will come in a partnership with the state to combat disease like Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Singh, who headed the high-powered delegation of top state officials to the United States, said this in a press briefing here.

"Stanford University will come in a partnership with us to combat disease like Japanese Encephalitis (JE) & Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Uttar Pradesh," Singh said.

He further informed that companies like Boeing, Lockheed Martin also want to come to India and build a plant for their air crafts. "I feel we were successful in telling them that Uttar Pradesh can provide them good resources," he said. During the official visit to the United States, Singh and his delegation met with the officials from the State Department, the Department of Commerce and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and had round tables with the industry representatives. (ANI)