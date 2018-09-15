Started preparations for 2019, Manipur: Ram Madhav

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday told ANI that the BJP has started preparation for Manipur elections, alongside preparations for general elections in 2019.

"We have started preparations for the 2019 elections in the entire country. In Manipur also we are preparing to contest on both the seats," he said.

He also said that the Prime Minister would ensure that the interest of the people of Manipur is not compromised.

"Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly said that the interest of the people of Manipur should not be compromised. We are sure that no injustice will be done to the territory and the people of Manipur in any manner in any of the agreements of Government of India," he added.

Inking of Framework Agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Issac-Muivah) is a big issue in the state. Last month many organisations held a sit in protest against any attempt to tweak the territorial integrity of the state. Praising the Prime Minister he added, "Prime Minister Modi's developmental programmes have endeared all the sections of the people in the country irrespective of caste, race and religion. We are sure that people of the nation will give their mandate to Prime Minister Modi in 2019 elections." Addressing the issue of the steep rise in the fuel prices, Madhav said, "Petrol prices is a challenge that the government is fighting, it has international ramifications. The highest price of fuel was under the United Progressive Alliance." On the issue of allegations on the Vice Chancellor of Manipur University, Madhav said, "HRD ministry is seeing the matter. They have instituted an enquiry committee, which has started their work and after completion, a committee will submit their report to HRD ministry. After that an appropriate action will be taken by the ministry, I cannot predict what action will be taken." (ANI)