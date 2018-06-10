Starvation deaths: CPI (M) delegation meets Jharkhand Guv

[India], Jun 10 (ANI): A delegation of Communist Party of India (Marxist) led by party leader Brinda Karat met Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu to discuss the issue of alleged starvation deaths.

After meeting with Murmu, Karat told ANI, "These [starvation] deaths are a consequence of cancellation of the ration cards due to non-linkage of Aadhaar cards. At least, 11 lakh ration cards were cancelled without proper verification."

Further, she accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre for doing nothing for the welfare of poor people.

The BJP government in Jharkhand has been facing flak in the political spectrum over the alleged starvation deaths of two women in Giridih and Chatra districts earlier this week. On June 3, a 58-year-old woman, Savitri Devi allegedly died of starvation in Dumri area of Giridih district. Sheetal Prasad, MO Dumri claimed that due to the negligence of authorities, the ration card of the woman could not be made, which is why she was unable to get ration. Reacting to the incident, Dumri MLA Jagannath Mahto said that the matter was of great concern and said the same would be raised in the Jharkhand state assembly. On June 4, a 45-year-old woman hailing from Prem Nagar area in Chatra district also allegedly died of starvation, as per media reports. (ANI)